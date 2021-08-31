Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,398. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

