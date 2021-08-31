Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,710,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,257,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 1,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

