New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$18,515.69 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Thomas Gregory Hawkins sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$18,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,081,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,225,139.26.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.
About New Pacific Metals
