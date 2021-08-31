New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$18,515.69 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Thomas Gregory Hawkins sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$18,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,081,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,225,139.26.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

