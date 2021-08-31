MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 29th total of 895,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $477.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,452. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

