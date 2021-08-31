BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,442 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Shares of STLD traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,902. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

