Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.82

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 130211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

MILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Metromile alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.