BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 22,885 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TFI International were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

TFII traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

