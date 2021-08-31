Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,185. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. On average, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

