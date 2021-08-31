Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,185. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. On average, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
