Bbva USA Invests $7.85 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.07. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

