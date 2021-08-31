Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $56.85 on Tuesday, hitting $290.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average of $349.21.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.91.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.