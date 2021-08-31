BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 234,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,438. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

