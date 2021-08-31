Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $4.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings of $4.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.85 and the lowest is $4.41. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $14.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $13.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 470.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

MT traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. 241,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,145. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

