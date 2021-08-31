NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

