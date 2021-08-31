Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report sales of $269.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.58 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $119.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

OHI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 50,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,674. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,654. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,647,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

