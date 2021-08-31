Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $233.47. 80,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $233.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

