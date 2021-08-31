The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,619. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

