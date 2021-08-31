CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Reduced by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 47.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 12.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $125.40. 15,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,258. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.