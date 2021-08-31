Summit Asset Management LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

JKE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. 55,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.98. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.