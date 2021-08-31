PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 10,092 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

