Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Increases By 50.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZUHY remained flat at $$16.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 318. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GZUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

