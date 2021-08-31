NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

