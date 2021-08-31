MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the July 29th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoSys in the first quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MoSys by 81.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MoSys in the second quarter worth $69,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoSys by 76.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoSys stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,251. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. MoSys has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

