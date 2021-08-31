Summit Asset Management LLC Has $17.83 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 4,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

