PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 48,611 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of 3M worth $437,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

