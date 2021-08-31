Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $941,219.05 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $941,219.05 and $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.