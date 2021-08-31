-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 11,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.