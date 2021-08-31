Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $348.59. The company had a trading volume of 173,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

