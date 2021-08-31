Bbva USA Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.33. 381,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

