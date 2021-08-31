Bbva USA Invests $6.65 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $670.25. 30,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.80. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $678.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.