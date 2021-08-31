Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,937,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,089,000 after buying an additional 109,739 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 133,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.60. 20,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.02 and its 200-day moving average is $177.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

