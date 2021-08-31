Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 17,677 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.21. 179,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $415.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.