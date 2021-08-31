SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.45

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

