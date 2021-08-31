IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IMV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

