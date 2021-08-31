Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,327. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITAC. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

