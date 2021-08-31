Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.20

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$152.20 and last traded at C$146.64, with a volume of 1848370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.00.

The company has a market cap of C$104.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

