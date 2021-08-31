Bbva USA Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 195,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

