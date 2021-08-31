The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $36.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Aaron’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,889. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $868.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

