The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $36.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.
In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AAN stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,889. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $868.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.
About The Aaron’s
PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.