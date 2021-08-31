PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 52,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,460. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.