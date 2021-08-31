Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT at $5.17

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
