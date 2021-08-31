-$0.09 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.