Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. 170,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,115. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

