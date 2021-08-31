Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $547,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after purchasing an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

