iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $30,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.22. 51,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,709. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

