PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,168 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 264,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The firm has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

