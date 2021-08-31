Sanders Capital LLC Sells 10,040 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. 229,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.