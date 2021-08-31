Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Drops By 33.3%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BSEFY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 1,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. Benesse has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

Get Benesse alerts:

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.