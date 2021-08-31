Tredje AP fonden Purchases 60,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $66,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.15. 281,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,597. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

