Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $183.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.40 million to $186.93 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $730.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

CADE stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,159. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,273,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $78,788,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $371,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

