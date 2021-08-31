Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $106.22

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 174.0% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 66,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Hasbro by 26.4% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $98.29. 9,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

