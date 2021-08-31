Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.10.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 170,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after buying an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.